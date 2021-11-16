Patrolling increased as Goa see surge in tourists

As Goa is witnessing a surge in tourists, the Goa Police have increased the patrolling and multiplied the force to ensure a safe and crime-free state, as per the local police.

"As we are witnessing an increase in the number of tourists visiting Goa, we are ready to handle the state. We have increased patrolling at all tourist places," said Shobhit D Saxena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.

"Not only just Goa Police but tourist police have been recently trained and deployed. They will not just assist the tourist but will also take complaints from them. ATS has also been deployed for patrolling on beaches," he added.

The police are also making sure that no illegality strikes in especially Drugs, as the footfall of tourists increases the state.

"We are taking strict action against harassment of tourists. We are also taking strict action against people who are not following Covid-19 norms. We are striking hard against drugs. Yesterday, we caught eight people with various types of drugs," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

