Pedestrian subway in Kolkata's New Town revamped with murals celebrating culture, history

Celebrating the culture and history of Kolkata, the Kolkata Development Authority has put up murals on the walls of a new pedestrian subway at Biswa Bangla gate crossing in New Town.

The New Town Kolkata Development Authority has put up images of iconic city structures such as the portrait of Maa Durga, Howrah Bridge, Dakshineswar Temple, Belur Math, Tram, Yellow Taxi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue, and Victoria Memorial.

Speaking to ANI, New Town Kolkata Development Authority president Debasish Sen said, "We have built a new pedestrian subway at Biswa Bangla gate crossing in Kolkata's New Town, as pedestrians used to have difficulty in crossing in Viswa Bangla Gate New Town."

"Kolkata is called the cultural capital, so we have tried to describe the historical place of Kolkata through mural art together at one place, such as Dakshineswar Temple, Belur Math, Victoria Memorial, Picture of Maa Durga, Netaji, Kolkata's Tram, Biswa Bangla gate, Howrah bridge. When pedestrians pass through that road, they will be able to see Kolkata, its culture and heritage," he added.

"Durga Puja is also coming and a picture of Maa Durga has also been made. Our new generation should be reminded of our heritage. While going to college, while going to school, they will think about our culture and that is what we want," he said.

A pedestrian Ankita said, "I would suggest that everyone come here and see all these paintings reflecting the culture of West Bengal."

Debanjan Chakroborty, another pedestrian believes that it is a good way to bring back the cultural heritage of the city which somehow has been neglected in developing townships.

"These cultural things we have been seeing from our childhood but now in this busy lifestyle, we miss to see these as nowadays the development township is growing. This depicts our past that we used to see and it appears good reflecting our upbringing," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

