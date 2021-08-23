People in remote area of J-K's Rajouri get Pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Department of Rural Development of Jammu and Kashmir is constructing pucca houses in the Draman Panchayat of Rajouri district for people living below the poverty line under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The people of the far-flung hilly area of Draman Panchayat have also been provided jobs under the MNREGA scheme.

The beneficiaries of the PMAY scheme, who were earlier living in kacha houses, faced many problems during the winter season.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of the area told ANI, "We are really happy and want to thank the government for giving us what we needed."

"I was living in kaccha houses and we were facing a lot of problems. Now, we are very happy and thankful to the government for providing pucca houses to us," said Ahmed.

Ahmed further said that they are also being provided work in their own village and now they don't have to go to Delhi, Punjab, or other states in search of work.

"In the winter season, our village gets 5 feet of snow because of which around 200 kaccha houses are damaged. The Modi government has come up with a very good scheme and it is very good for us," he added.

Abdul Rehman, Sarpanch said that under the PMAY 200 pucca houses are being constructed here.

"This far-flung, hilly area is 7 kilometres away from Rajouri. People over here have to face a lot of problems during winter because it is a snow-prone area. During winters due to snow, houses are damaged and the people have no place to stay. We are very thankful to the government. Rs 1.5 lakh is provided by the government under the PMAY," said Rehman.

"Under the PMAY these pucca houses are being constructed. This is a very good initiative from the government. Earlier in our village, there was no electricity but for the last two years it has been there," said a local.

( With inputs from ANI )

