"People living with peace in Gurez post ceasefire pact between India, Pak"

General officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Army's 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey on Wednesday said people are living without fear in Gurez valley of Bandipore after a new ceasefire agreement was signed between India and Pakistan in February this year.

"The environment of Gurez valley is very peaceful now because a new ceasefire agreement was signed between India and Pakistan in February this year," Pandey said.

The army official informed that an annual training camp has been organised with 3 J-K BN NCC at Gurez on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "People of Gurez, both men and women, are living without fear today. And I am glad to see a large number of people from Kashmir and outside enjoying camping in Gurez."

Further, Pandey praised the beauty of Gurez valley and urged people to explore its virgin spots. "I was posted here in 1998 and Gurez is one of the most beautiful places on the earth. I urge people across the country to come and visit the valley," he added.

Ensuring peace at Gurez valley and inviting tourists to the place, the GOC said, "We will ensure a good amount of peace remains intact and a secure atmosphere prevails so that more and more people come and enjoy the beauty of this place."

( With inputs from ANI )

