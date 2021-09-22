People of J-K have trust in PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' : Smriti Irani

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it indicates the vision of 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

"Everyone I met today, appealed to me to take their message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that if their voices reach him, then their work would be done. People's trust in the country's Prime Minister indicates Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. We are keen on delivering the promises made by the government to the people," Irani said at an event named 'POSHAN Maah 2021' organised by the Directorate of ICDS and Department of Social Welfare in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

Irani, who is on a two-day visit to the union territory, also thanked the anganwadi workers of the Kashmir Valley for their dedication and commitment to serve pregnant women and children in harsh weather conditions and amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Her visit is a part of the public outreach programme launched by the Union Government of India for Jammu and Kashmir.

As a part of the event, she also distributed nutri-kits to children, pregnant women and adolescent girls. Irani urged the Budgam district administration to carry out a special enrolment drive for pregnant women under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Earlier on Tuesday, she also laid the foundation stone of upgradation and macadamization of 10 km road from Budgam to Handjan area.

"The officials informed me that nearly 10-15 people will benefit from this road. A population of 25,000 people had been demanding this road for the past 10 years," she said.

The road is being constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 5.85 crore.

The Union Minister also chaired the review meeting of the overall development of Budgam district with district development commissioner Budgam and other district officers in Conference Hall, Budgam. In the meeting, the minister was apprised about the implementation of various welfare schemes of the Centre and other developmental projects in Budgam district.

"Met several delegations comprising of District and Block Development Council members, farmers, traders and civil society of Budgam. Assured them of all the support from Government of India to ensure holistic development of Budgam and Jammu and Kashmir ," she had tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

