Person who is right shouldn't be afraid of probe, says MoS Kaushal Kishore over IT survey of Sonu Sood's premises

Referring to the ongoing Income Tax raids on the residence of actor Sonu Sood, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Thursday said that the law is equal for all, adding that if the person is right then he should not be afraid of such an investigation.

Kishore's remarks came after the IT department conducted surveys at six premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai today. Sources said the IT department is looking into a land deal between Sood's firm and a real estate company in Lucknow following complaints of alleged tax evasion.

Addressing reporters today, Kishore said, "The law is equal for all, whoever it is. So, if the person is right then there should be no problem if such an investigation is being carried out."

He further said, "Everyone knows this that people should pay their tax and if there is tax evasion, then it is a crime, whether he is a common man or a celebrity. In such cases, internal investigation happens. But no one needs to panic if they are right."

"I will mention an incident of my own. The Income Tax Department reached my house following a complaint. When they saw my condition that I live in a house of bricks and sheds, they themselves returned. So what is the need to panic? If we have not done anything wrong then we should cooperate in the investigation," added the minister.

Meanwhile, extending his suppoort to the actor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today in a tweet said, "There are millions of difficulties on the way to truth, but truth always wins. With @SonuSood ji, there are prayers of lakhs of families of India who got Sonu ji's support in difficult times."

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Spokesperson Raghav Chadha had alleged that this is nothing but a "witch hunt" by an insecure government against a giant philanthropist.

Commenting on the same, AAP MLA Atishi asked if it was a crime for him to help those in difficulty.

( With inputs from ANI )

