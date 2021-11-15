Petrol and diesel prices remain steady; Check fuel rates

Internationally, crude oil prices continue to fluctuate. Similarly, fuel prices in Indian markets have been stable for a few days now. Indian oil companies on Monday made no change in petrol-diesel prices. Meanwhile, international crude oil prices have fallen sharply. Indian oil companies have not changed the prices of petrol and diesel since November 3. Today, November 15, the twelfth day in a row, petrol-diesel prices are stable.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the price of petrol in Mumbai today is Rs 109.98 per liter. Diesel is priced at Rs 94.14 per liter. In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 103.97 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 101.40 per liter and diesel at Rs 91.43 per liter. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs 89.79 and petrol at Rs 104.67.