Petrol Diesel Price: Diesel price reduced for second day in a row, check out price in your city

Petroleum companies have changed fuel prices after a month. Petroleum companies have not changed petrol and diesel prices since July 17. However, today (Thursday) the petroleum companies did not make any change in the price of petrol. The price of diesel has been reduced. Gasoline prices have remained stable for 33 consecutive days, while diesel prices have been reduced by 20 paise for the second day in a row after four months.

There was a huge increase in fuel prices in May. Petrol has become costlier by Rs 11.52 per liter in 42 days, sometimes continuously or by stopping. After 41 hikes, diesel has become costlier by Rs 9.08 per liter. Crude oil prices fell in global commodity markets. WTI crude closed at. 66.59 dollar. It fell by 0.70 dollar. Brent crude settled at 69.03 dollar. It was down 0.48 dollar.

