Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.

In Delhi, the petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre, taking it to Rs 104.14. The price of diesel in the national capital has gone up to Rs 92.82 per litre with the hike in price by Rs 0.35.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.12 per litre (up by Re 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 100.66 per litre (up by Re 0.37) today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor