Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Delhi, Mumbai

Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

The petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35 and will be sold at Rs 106.19 per litre and Rs 94.92 per litre respectively in Delhi today.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was hiked by Rs 0.34 and stands at Rs 112.11 per litre and diesel would be sold at Rs 102.89 per litre as it was raised by Rs 0.37, today.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

On Monday, a source toldthat the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor