Petrol, diesel prices hiked, reach record high

Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked on Tuesday across metros, touching a record high in the country.

The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at Rs 102.64 per litre. The price in Mumbai is Rs 108.67 per litre, which is an increase of 24 paise.

Kolkata saw the highest surge of 29 paise, which is retailing petrol at the rate of Rs 103.36 per litre while in Chennai the revised price of petrol is Rs 100.23.

Similarly, the price of diesel was hiked by nearly 30 paise. As of Saturday, diesel will be available for Rs 91.07 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of diesel is Rs 98.80, in Kolkata it is Rs 94.17 per litre and in Chennai it is selling at Rs 95.59 per litre.

( With inputs from ANI )

