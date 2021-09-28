Petrol, diesel prices see hike across metros

Petrol and diesel prices rose on Tuesday across all four metros in the country.

In Delhi, petrol rates reached Rs 101.39 per litre, with a hike of Rs 0.20, while diesel saw a hike of Rs 0.25 for the second consecutive day and reached Rs 89.57 per litre.

Petrol prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 107.47 per litre, after a hike of Rs 0.21, while rates of diesel reached Rs 97.21 per litre after an increase of Rs 0.27.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101. 87 per litre after an increase of Rs 0.25, while diesel costs Rs 92.67 a litre, which went up by Rs. 0.25 for the third consecutive day.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 99.15 in Chennai after witnessing a hike of Rs 0.19, diesel costs Rs 94.17 a litre, dearer by Rs. 0.24 for the second consecutive day.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor