Physical hearing of cases resume in Delhi HC, district courts

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Delhi High Court and the district courts on Monday resumed complete physical hearings while continuing to give an option to parties to request for video conferencing mode.

As per the latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), no litigant, who is represented by a lawyer, would be permitted entry unless there is a specific direction, adding no entry in the court blocks shall be permitted to the relative of any party-in-person litigant and non-registered clerks.

Those displaying symptoms of flu, fever, and cough shall not be allowed, according to the SOP.

"The advocates, party-in-person and registered clerks above the age of 65 years and those suffering from comorbidities may refrain from appearing in courts. Persons displaying symptoms of flu, fever, cough, etc., shall not be permitted entry inside the court complex," the protocol read.

It also directed that once the matter is over, the advocate/party-in-person shall immediately leave from the designated exit point.

Earlier, on August 31, the High Court had resumed limited physical hearings after a gap of nearly five months after the national capital reeled under the harsh Covid-19 second wave in April.

On August 24, the physical hearings in the District courts in Delhi resumed in a graded manner.

The High Court had on March 23, 2020, in the wake of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, switched to the virtual mode to hear matters.

