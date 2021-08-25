Physical presence mandatory for couple seeking marriage registration: Delhi govt to HC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital on Wednesday told the Delhi High court that registration of marriage cannot be conducted through video conferencing as it is mandatory for the couple to appear before the concerned authority personally.

Explaining the process of the registration of marriage, the counsel appearing for the Delhi government told the court that parties are not permitted to appear virtually as per the rules concerned and "the software used for the registration of marriage."

Delhi Government further sought more time to file an affidavit.

Granting more time to the Delhi government, Justice Rekha Palli listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

However, the court said that this is the last opportunity given to Delhi government to file a counter-affidavit in the matter.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a couple seeking registration of their marriage through video conferencing mode.

The couple, who currently reside in the US and got married in 2012, has sought directions to the Delhi government to allow online application for registration of marriage under the Delhi (Compulsory Registration of Marriage) Order, 2014 and grant them permission to appear virtually before the concerned authority for registration purpose.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor