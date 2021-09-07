PIL in Jharkhand HC against allotment of Namaz room Assembly

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court against the allotment of room for offering Namaz in the Jharkhand Assembly.

The PIL filed by one Bhairav Singh requested for a judicial review whether such an allotment can be done or not on premises that are constructed with public money.

Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat in an order issued on September 2, stated that room number TW 348, in the new Assembly building of the state, has been allotted to offer the Namaz.

"Vidhan Sabha is constructed by public money/ tax payers money, and in no case, the speaker / his subordinate has a right to allow such Namaz etc to be offered in the building, because it is a temple of democracy not a personal property of the respondent.

The Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) through its Secretary General and the speaker of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha have been made the respondents in the PIL," the PIL stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

