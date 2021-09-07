PIL in Jharkhand HC against allotment of separate room for Namaz in state assembly

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court against the allotment of a separate room for Namaz in the state Assembly.

The PIL requested a judicial review on the ground of whether such allotment can be done or not in premises that were constructed using public money.

"The Vidhan Sabha is constructed by public money/ taxpayers money, and in no case, the speaker / his subordinate has a right to allow such Namaz etc to be offered in the building because it is a temple of democracy, not a personal property of the respondents," the PIL stated.

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly through its Secretary-General and the speaker of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha have been made the respondents in the PIL.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor