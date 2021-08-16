PK Agrawal assumes charge as new Haryana DGP

By ANI | Published: August 16, 2021 02:56 PM2021-08-16T14:56:33+5:302021-08-16T15:05:08+5:30

Haryana government on Monday appointed Senior IPS officer Prashanta Kumar Agrawal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Haryana.

PK Agrawal assumes charge as new Haryana DGP | PK Agrawal assumes charge as new Haryana DGP

PK Agrawal assumes charge as new Haryana DGP

Next

Haryana government on Monday appointed Senior IPS officer Prashanta Kumar Agrawal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Agrawal on his appointment.

Agrawal assumed charge as the new DGP from the incumbent DGP Manoj Yadava at police headquarters in Panchkula.

Agrawal is a 1998 batch IPS officer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Dgp manoj yadavaDgp manoj yadavaManohar Lal KhattarManohar lal khattar haryana