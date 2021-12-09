Plan a trip to Tripura, invest here to earn travel fare, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday offered a unique deal to the investors who came from different parts of the country to take part in the two-day-long Destination Tripura investment summit.

Deb urged the representatives of various reputed industries to be a part of Tripura's growth and get remembered by the people of this region.

"I don't want you to do something big for my state. Plan a trip of ten days. Come here to enjoy the pristine atmosphere of the state and visit places like Mata Tripurasundari temple and Unakoti. The request I would like to make to you all is don't come and go barehanded. Invest here a little so that while going you at least earn some profit so that the travel fare does not bother you much", said Deb.

According to Deb, Tripura is one of the states that have witnessed rapid development in the last three-four years.

"The responsibility of the government is to create a viable atmosphere for the development of the industrial sector. We are doing that. Simplification of procedures, security, availability of finance etc is being taken care of. This is the time for Tripura to choose its future. If the state can select the right path no one can prevent it but a wrong choice in this stage can be proved extremely destructive. There are different kinds of industries and representatives from all kinds of industries be it hotel, rubber or food processing have come over here and I want them to guide Tripura towards development", said Deb.

On the connectivity front, Deb also said, "Tripura is no more a landlocked state. Earlier, Tripura had only one lifeline--Assam-Agartala national highway. Today, after PM Modi intervened and shifted his focus towards the North East region, we are soon going to have access to the Chittagong port once the Maitri Setu becomes operational, international railway link and direct flight service to the national capital."

According to Deb, the Delhi-Agartala railway flight service was closed due to low passenger turnout but he had personally talked to the civil aviation Minister to restore the flight service and now two flights are operational on the route.

"Today not a single flight comes with less than 90 per cent capacity. This shows the development of Tripura. And, it does not end here. Tripura is soon going to make inroads in the international airway map. The new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is ready to be opened and soon Tripura government will give subsidy for direct international airway link with Dhaka and Singapore", he said.

According to Deb, the Tripura government has framed industry-friendly policies which include a 50 per cent rebate in power, rebate in GST, and special relaxations in case of setting up new units in industrial areas. "You all know the Centre has lifted a number of special relaxations from SEZ, we are granting these relaxations from the end of state government. Come and invest in whichever sector you want so that Tripura can touch new heights of development in the days to come", said Deb.

Apart from Deb, Union Minister Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal also attended the inaugural session virtually in presence of industry body members and higher officials of the department.

( With inputs from ANI )

