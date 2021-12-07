Plea in HC seeks direction to judicial officers of Delhi District Courts to conduct hearing in hybrid mode

A petition was moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to all judicial officers of Delhi District Courts to conduct the hearing in hybrid mode and follow the direction passed by Registrar General in this regard.

The plea sought direction to all judicial officers of Delhi District Courts including Principal District and Session Judge and a Metropolitan Magistrate of Dwarka Court to conduct court hearing in hybrid mode as and when a request to such effect is made by any of the party or their counsel as per the directions by Delhi High Court's Registrar General dated August 19, 2021 and October 29, 2021.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Tuesday suggested that the petitioner move an Intervention Application (IA) in a similar ongoing petition, and disposed of the present petition.

The court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the court again through IA.

The petitioner Sanser Pal Singh, a practising advocate, stated that in the present period of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the Registrar General of Delhi High Court has taken a decision to allow the parties and/ or their counsels to appear through hybrid mode but unfortunately, some judicial officers of Delhi District courts subordinate to Delhi High court are not following the directions.

The plea stated that, as per directions given in the office orders passed by the registrar general, there is no discretion vested in the judicial officers of Delhi District Courts whether they allow any party and/or counsel to appear through hybrid mode or not.

The petition stated that the petitioner made applications to Dwarka Court's Principal Judge and a Metropolitan Magistrate to conduct the hearing in hybrid mode but it was not conducted in the court of the said Metropolitan Magistrate. Thus, for the said reasons, issuance of direction is prayed to judicial officers of Delhi District Courts, plea read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor