PM Cares for Children: Modi govt likely to increase monthly stipend for Covid Orphan Children from Rs 2k to Rs 4k

Coronavirus infection has devastated millions of families. Many children have lost their parents. To help such children, the central government has launched the PM Care for Children Scheme. Under this, the children get an honorarium of Rs. 2,000. But now the government has decided to raise the amount to Rs 4,000. The Union Cabinet is expected to make an official announcement in the next few weeks.

On May 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced education and medical insurance for such children under the PM Care for Children scheme. Now a big decision can be taken to increase the amount of assistance under this scheme. A senior official associated with the scheme said that the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has proposed to increase the honorarium of such orphans to Rs 4,000. With that, he said, it could get cabinet approval in the coming weeks.

According to figures provided by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the central government has so far received 3250 applications from 467 districts for the PM Care for Children scheme. Of these, 667 applications have been approved by the District Collectors of various states. Scrutiny of the remaining applications is currently underway. This means that applications are now coming to the government.

What was the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

1. The government will provide monthly stipend to the children who have lost their parents due to corona till the age of 18 years.

2. Under this, a lump sum of Rs 10 lakh will be paid from PM Care Fund when the children reach the age of 23 years.

3. These children will be given free education by the Central Government.

4. Under this, children will get loans for higher education, the interest of which will be paid from the PM Care Fund.

5. These children will get health insurance up to Rs. 5 lakhs for 18 years under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

6. Insurance premium will be paid from PM Care Fund.

7. Children below the age of ten will be admitted to the nearest middle school or private school.

8. Children between the ages of 11 to 18 will be admitted to any residential school of the Central Government like Sainik School and Navodaya Vidyalaya.

9. If the child lives with his parents or any other member of the family, he/she will get admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or private school.

10. If the child is enrolled in a private school, under the Right to Education Act, his / her fees will be paid from the PM Care Fund and the cost of his / her school uniform, books and copy will also be paid.