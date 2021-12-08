PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday evening, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The meeting is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In the CCS meeting, all members observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today, General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter were killed after the aircraft crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.

The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor