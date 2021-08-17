PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The meeting is being held in the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.

The meeting is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is among the senior officials present.

Earlier in the day, an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster with 120 people, including the Indian ambassador and embassy staff, landed at Jamnagar airbase from Afghanistan.

Sources said Prime Minister has been constantly in touch with officials regarding the situation. He was taking stock of the situation till late night yesterday and was updated when the flight took off. He instructed that adequate arrangements shall be made to ensure providing food for all those who returned at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Two IAF transport aircraft landed at Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening with the people evacuated from Kabul. IAF had sent additional C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Jamnagar to bring passengers to Delhi.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

The government has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan. It has also been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Afghanistan including calling for their immediate return to India.

