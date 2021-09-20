PM Modi congratulates new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with a special message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi after the latter was sworn-in as the 16th chief minister of Punjab. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Union government will continue to work with the border state’s new government for the betterment of the people. “Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab’s chief minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted, congratulating the new chief minister who was administered oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh a little after 11am.

Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab’s Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

On Sunday, Channi, who is fifty-eight years old, was elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Punjab, paving the way for him to become the next chief minister of the northern state, which is likely to go to polls early next year. A three-term and sitting MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency, Channi is the first member from Punjab's Dalit community to be elected to the state's top post. Under Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned last Saturday, he held the portfolio of technical education and industrial training. Channi has also been the leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly. Channi, who is Punjab's first Dalit Sikh Chief Minister, succeeds Amarinder Singh, who resigned this weekend amid a feud with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. A three-time MLA, Mr Channi was a minister in the Amarinder Singh cabinet.

