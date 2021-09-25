PM Modi congratulates Shubham Kumar over phone who secured 1st rank in UPSC exam

The result of UPSC Public Service Examination 2020 has been announced. A total of 761 candidates have passed. Bihar's Shubham Kumar has come first in the exam. He holds a degree in BTech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Mumbai. Jagruti Awasthi has come second in the exam. She has done BTech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal. Shubham Kumar is in Pune at the time when UPSC results were announced. Shubham is currently undergoing training in Defense as a probationary officer in Pune. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him in Pune from the US and congratulated Shubham.

A total of 761 candidates passed the examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The first 25 toppers include 13 students and 12 students. The total number of successful candidates is 545, while the number of female students is 216. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a tour of the United States. However, he praised the UPSC graduates in the country on Twitter. In particular, UPSC topper Shubham Kumar was contacted directly by phone from the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Shubham Kumar directly from the US. Congratulating Shubham, you inspired the youth of the country by passing the UPSC exam. It has especially inspired the youth of the village. Therefore, your country is proud, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After Modi's phone call to Shubham, his friends also praised and congratulated Shubham.

Shubham Kumar said that he was very happy to rank first in the country. Shubham is a resident of Katihar in Bihar. He topped in the third attempt. He had earlier appeared for the exams in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he was ranked 290th in the country. Shubham, 24, is currently training in the Indian Defense Accounts Service. Shubham's father is a manager in Grameen Bank.