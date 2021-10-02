PM Modi congratulates winners of Healthgiri awards 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the winners of the Healthgiri Awards 2021.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "I would like to congratulate the winners of the #HealthgiriAwards21. I would also like to laud the @IndiaToday group for their regular practice of honouring grassroots level change-makers, be it in cleanliness or now healthcare, on 2nd October every year.

"Through the COVID-19 global pandemic, extraordinary individuals and organisations rose to the occasion and strengthened the fight against the pandemic. #HealthgiriAwards21 is a commendable effort by @IndiaToday to honour such outstanding efforts and highlight their work," he said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in the national capital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor