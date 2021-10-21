PM Modi expresses gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive, as India achieved a milestone feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.

The Prime Minister was addressing the launch event of the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi via video conferencing.

Attributing this accomplishment to every citizen of the country, PM Modi said, "Today India has achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore vaccinations as a 'Suraksha Kawach' against COVID-19. This achievement belongs to every Indian. I express my gratitude towards vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in this vaccination programme."

The Prime Minister said that the country now has a strong protective armour of 100 crore vaccine doses to counter the biggest pandemic in 100 years.

"Today, this day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark sometime back. To counter the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective armour of 100 crore vaccine doses," he added.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

( With inputs from ANI )

