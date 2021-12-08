PM Modi extends birthday greetings to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Chief Minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister called the SAD patron a "statesman" and said that he has worked very hard for the progress of Punjab.

"Birthday greetings to one of India's most respected statesmen, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He has worked very hard for the progress of Punjab, particularly the weaker sections of society. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

