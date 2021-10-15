PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Pandey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and praised him for undertaking numerous efforts for the growth of the heavy industries sector in the country.

"Birthday greetings to my Ministerial colleague @DrMNPandeyMP Ji. He is undertaking numerous efforts for the growth of the heavy industries sector, which has a vital role in India's economic transformation. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Pandey, on July 9 this year, assumed the charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries. He was earlier the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the current government and has also served as the Minister of State in the Human Resource Development Ministry (now Ministry of Education) from July 5, 2016 to September 2, 2017.

Pandey has a postgraduate degree in Journalism and a PhD in Hindi from Banaras Hindu University.

( With inputs from ANI )

