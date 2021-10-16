PM Modi greets Odisha CM on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wished him long and healthy life in the service of the people.

"Greetings to Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people. @Naveen_Odisha," tweeted PM Modi.

Patnaik, who turned 75 today, has decided not to celebrate his birthday in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The Chief Minister said that he was always indebted to the people of Odisha for their love, good wishes and blessings.

"It has been two-and-a-half-year since people have been facing a hard time due to COVID. So, it will be a great pleasure for me if the well-wishers instead of visiting my residence perform the great deeds such as helping the families of those who died due to COVID-19 and blood donation," Patnaik said in a statement.

Last year also, Patnaik had not celebrated his birthday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked his supporters and Biju Janata Dal workers to help the needy and donate plasma on the occasion instead.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor