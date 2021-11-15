PM Modi greets people of Jharkhand on Statehood Day
By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 08:14 AM2021-11-15T08:14:23+5:302021-11-15T08:25:02+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the citizens of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day.
"Wishing all the residents of Jharkhand a very Happy Statehood Day. This land of Birsa Munda, which has a historical identity with its unique culture, should move forward in the journey of development," said PM Modi in a tweet.
Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000.
( With inputs from ANI )
