PM Modi has consistently demonstrated keen interest in indigenisation of military equipments, says Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP and the party's Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently demonstrated a keen interest in indigenisation of military equipments and asserted that the Centre will continue to support the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"Our Govt led by PM @narendramodi has consistently demonstrated a keen interest in indigenisation of military equipments and we shall continue to support HAL through established means. I wish HAL all success. Might I say, The nation counts on you, The nation believes in you," said Surya in a tweet on Tuesday.

His remarks came after visiting the HAL facility in Bengaluru.

He further said that HAL has shown a strong commitment to Aerospace research and development with a significant investment.

"HAL has shown a strong commitment to Aerospace research & development with a significant investment. I thank all the staff of HAL, the test pilots and especially the MSME vendors of HAL who have been contributing immensely to the Indigenisation of platforms," tweeted the BJP leader.

He said that HAL is India's premier Aerospace company that is producing cutting edge technology to boost the warfighting capabilities of the country.

He further tweeted, "@HALHQBLR is India's premier Aerospace company that is producing cutting edge technology to boost war fighting capabilities of India. I visited the HAL facility in Bengaluru where different variants of Helicopters, Fighter Aircrafts & Engines are designed & manufactured."

Further stating that HAL has also been carrying out licensed manufacturing, midlife upgrades, Surya said that the aerospace and defence company has been doing a commendable job.

"HAL which is also carrying out licensed manufacturing, midlife upgrades & MRO services has been doing a commendable job. Recently, PM Sri @narendramodi government placed an order for 83 Tejas Fighter aircrafts which will be produced in Bengaluru," added Surya in another tweet.

He further said that HAL is now in a defining phase of its journey. While older platforms in service are staring at retirement, we have an excellent opportunity to replace them with indigenous platforms built by HAL, said the BJP leader.

"LCA Mk2, AMCA, TEDBF, LCH, LUH, IMRH, so many promising products in the line," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

