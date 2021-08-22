PM Modi has entrusted responsibilities to all ministers, says G Kishan Reddy

During a visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Hyderabad on Sunday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted responsibilities to all ministers.

Earlier, state ministers and BJP workers welcomed the Union minister on his arrival at the party office.

"PM Narendra Modi has entrusted responsibilities to all the ministers in the country," said Reddy.

"The Centre has given me crucial responsibilities to look after the cultural department and to protect ancient constructions of the country," he said.

Reddy paid homage to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh who had passed away on Saturday. The Union Minister said, "He was the main reason behind the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and his soul rests in peace."

"Congress has been on the decline in India and we can't even see its presence now. The BJP is a party where all the ministers work with discipline and principles. PM Modi works continuously to solve problems like Covid-19," he added.

Former MLA Ram Chandar Rao, former Mayor Banda Karthik and corporates and BJP workers took part in the programme at the party office.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor