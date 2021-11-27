PM Modi held virtual meeting with the top officials, in concern over new Covid-19 varaint

PM Modi on Saturday held a meeting with top government officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation in India the meeting was held virtually by Prime Minister. The main objective of this meeting was to look after a new variant of covid Omicron.

The meeting was held virtually with Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul. Concern is raising as the new variant of covid is spreading rapidly in the world. The first case was found of this new variant was in South Africa since then it has spread to several Countries like Israel and Hong Kong. Experts are saying the variant is having the high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country. No case of such variant is yet reported in Indian even to the chances are high that's why the government is taking major precautions now.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sent a request to Prime Minister, to stop all flights from those countries affected by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. However the precautions had already taken flights from Hong Kong and Israel would need to follow additional measures on entry, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Although this is not the first time that Prime Minister took this kind of meeting, Earlier on November 3, he met with the officials of districts and the respective chief ministers where the vaccination coverage was low.

PM @narendramodi chairs meeting with top govt officials on COVID-19 situation & vaccination; Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to PM, PK Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan & NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul are among the attendees. pic.twitter.com/cdvHJOE2RX — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) November 27, 2021