PM Modi inaugurates Arjun Sahayak Project in UP's Mahoba

By ANI | Published: November 19, 2021 04:00 PM2021-11-19T16:00:47+5:302021-11-19T16:10:02+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Arjun Sahayak Project in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

PM Modi also inspected models of various development projects to be inaugurated in the district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present with him.

The Prime Minister's visit had been scheduled to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba today to inaugurate the key schemes relating to irrigation in the district.

Later in the day, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jhansi for the "Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv". During this event, he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for naval ships to the Indian Navy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

