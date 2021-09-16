PM Modi inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in the national capital.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Army chief General MM Naravane were also present at the event.

The Prime Minister will interact with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers. This will be followed by his address to the gathering, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office read.

The new Defence Offices Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force. The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations, while also catering to the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

The new Defence Office Complexes are state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with comprehensive security management measures. One of the defining features of these buildings is the use of new and sustainable construction technology called LGSF (Light gauge steel frame), which reduced construction time from 24-30 months in the case of conventional RCC construction. The buildings utilize resource-efficient green technology and promote environment-friendly practices.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor