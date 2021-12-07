PM Modi inaugurates Rs 9K-crore project in UP, says double engine govts working for state's development

After inaugurating Rs 9,600-crore mega projects in Gorakhpur, which is the home turf of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP governments at the Centre and State are double engine government working with double speed for the development of the state.

In an event, where UP CM Yogi Adityanath also participated, the PM inaugurated two mega projects - one, 8,603-crore Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant and two, 1,011-crore Gorakhpur AIIMS.

The PM also inaugurated a hi-tech lab at ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at BRD Medical College.

During the event, the PM attacked Samajwadi Party, which is the main opposition in UP. In a veiled attack, the PM said, "Those who are wearing red caps want to form a government to show mercy to terrorists, release them from jails. Hence, those who are wearing red caps are red alert for UP."

"Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Those who are wearing red caps need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia," he said after dedicating three mega-projects to the nation in Gorakhpur.

"Everyone knew how important a fertilizer plant of Gorakhpur is for the farmers of this entire region, for generating employment here. But the earlier governments did not show any interest in starting it," PM Modi said.

Appreciating Adityanath's efforts, the Prime Minister said, "Earlier governments had defamed Uttar Pradesh by giving protection to criminals. Today mafia is in jail and investors are investing openly in Uttar Pradesh. That's the double evolution of the double engine. That's why Uttar Pradesh has faith in double engine government."

Stating that the construction of 16 new AIIMS is underway in the country, the PM said that the government's aim is to build a medical college in every district.

The event was attended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

( With inputs from ANI )

