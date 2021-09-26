PM Modi invokes Chanakya, Tagore in his UNGA speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked acharya Chanakya, BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

While mentioning Chanakya, PM Modi said: "India's great diplomat, Acharya Chanakya said centuries ago- When the right work is not done at the right time, then only time destroys the success of that work."

The Prime Minister said if the United Nations has to keep itself relevant, it has to improve its effectiveness, increase its reliability.

He also stressed the need to strengthen the UN to protect the Global Order, Global Laws and Global Values.

PM Modi called on the international community to speak in unison to strengthen the rule-based world order.

The Prime Minister ended his speech quoting the words of Nobel laureate, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore "Move forward fearlessly on your auspicious path of action. May all weaknesses and doubts be eliminated".

PM Modi said, "This message is as relevant for the United Nations in today's context as it is relevant for every responsible country. I believe, the efforts of all of us, will increase peace and harmony in the world, make the world healthy, safe and prosperous."

PM Modi on Saturday left New York for India on completion of his three-day visit to the United States during which he held bilateral meetings and addressed the UN General Assembly.

During the packed visit, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with various US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The Prime Minister also attended the Quad Summit on Friday and proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

PM Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first visit beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed that PM Modi's visit to the US has been "very successful".

( With inputs from ANI )

