PM Modi laid emphasis on re-development of platforms, says Railway Minister

Hours after the Prime Minister chaired a meeting with officials on Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation (PRAGATI), Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Prime Minister has laid emphasis on the re-development of railway platforms.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said, "The Prime Minister has laid emphasis on the redevelopment of railway platforms. He also laid emphasis on adoption of better technology and providing improved services."

Also, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat and the Nimach-Ratlam railway line in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on this, the minister lauded these two steps taken by the government and said, "Prime Minister has approved two important rail projects during the cabinet meeting today. The first project is in Madhya Pradesh. This project will provide benefits to areas with industrial activities and cultural heritage."

"Second project is in Gujarat, which will reduce logistics costs and increase economic activity. These projects will be completed in the next three years," he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, in its official statement, it has approved the doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line. The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 1,080.58 crore and its escalated and completion cost is Rs 1,168.13 crore. The total length of doubling of line is 111.20 km. The project will be completed in four years.

Also, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line. The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs.1,095.88 crore and its escalated/ completion cost is Rs 1,184.67 crore. The total length of the doubling of the line is 132.92 kilometres. The project will be completed in four years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor