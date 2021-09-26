PM Modi lauds Uttar Pradesh's 'One Teacher, One Call' initiative for specially-abled children

Lauding Uttar Pradesh's 'One Teacher, One Call' initiative for the welfare of specially-abled children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that such efforts in the field of education shape the future of the country.

During his address at the 81st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said that this unique effort in Bareilly is showing a new path to the specially-abled (Divyang) children.

"During the Corona period, due to this campaign, not only did the admission of a large number of children become possible, more than 350 teachers have also joined it with a spirit of service," he said.

The campaign is being led by the principal of a school in Dabhaura Gangapur, Deepmala Pandey.

Appreciating the efforts of Pandey and her team, PM Modi said, "These teachers go from village to village calling for Divyang children, looking out for them and then ensuring their admission in one school or the other. I deeply appreciate this noble effort of Deepmala ji and her fellow teachers for the sake of Divyangjans. Every such effort in the field of education is going to shape the future of our country."

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

( With inputs from ANI )

