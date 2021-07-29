PM Modi launches SAFAL assessment framework for CBSE students

On the first anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analysing Learning), a competency-based assessment for grades 3, 5 and 8 introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

According to a press release issued by CBSE, SAFAL will be used to assess the progress of foundational skills and basic learning outcomes among students.

"This is in line with Para 4.40 of the National Education Policy 2020 which recommends that for the benefit of students, parents, teachers, principals, and the entire schooling system in planning improvements to schools and teaching-learning processes. All students will take school examinations in Grades 3, 5 and 8 which would test achievement of basic learning outcomes, through assessment of core concepts along with relevant higher-order skills and application of knowledge in real-life situations, rather than rote memorization," the statement read.

SAFAL, as a diagnostic assessment, will provide developmental feedback to schools and teachers to improve teaching-learning without additional examination pressure on students. It has been designed to help students, parents, and teachers to track learning progress throughout the school years and not just in Grades 10 and 12.

SAFAL results will not be used in any manner by schools for the promotion of students to the next grade.

SAFAL will be conducted on a pilot basis in CBSE schools for students in Grades 3, 5 and 8 during the academic year 2021-22, in key curricular areas of Language, Mathematics, and EVS, Science.

CBSE has invited affiliated schools to participate in SAFAL 2021-22.

The details on the assessment and registration for SAFAL will be released on the CBSE website in due course of time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor