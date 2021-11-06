PM Modi meets former Nagaland CM SC Jamir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, after meeting former Nagaland chief minister SC Jamir said they exchanged views on several issues.

"It was wonderful to meet SC Jamir, the former CM of Nagaland and respected statesman. We exchanged views on several issues," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"I also have fond memories of working with him when he briefly served as the Governor of Gujarat back in 2009," he tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

