PM Modi meets former PM Deve Gowda in Parliament today
By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 02:01 PM2021-11-30T14:01:37+5:302021-11-30T14:10:12+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the former Prime Minister of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), H D Deve Gowda in the Parliament.
"Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today," PM Modi tweeted.
The meeting took place on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament which began on November 29.
( With inputs from ANI )
