PM Modi meets former PM Deve Gowda in Parliament today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the former Prime Minister of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), H D Deve Gowda in the Parliament.

"Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today," PM Modi tweeted.

The meeting took place on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament which began on November 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

