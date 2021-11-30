PM Modi meets former PM Deve Gowda in Parliament today

By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 02:01 PM2021-11-30T14:01:37+5:302021-11-30T14:10:12+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the former Prime Minister of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), H D Deve Gowda in the Parliament.

PM Modi meets former PM Deve Gowda in Parliament today | PM Modi meets former PM Deve Gowda in Parliament today

PM Modi meets former PM Deve Gowda in Parliament today

Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the former Prime Minister of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), H D Deve Gowda in the Parliament.

"Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today," PM Modi tweeted.

The meeting took place on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament which began on November 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :parliamentRajya SabhaNarendra ModiRajya sabha members of parliamentRajyaThe rajya sabhaNarendra modi modiParliament `riksdagBjp national general secretary organizationNarendra mod