PM Modi mourns the sudden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat in chopper crash

Chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday died after an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper he was on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. His wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were also killed in the mishap, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. PM Modi expresses anguish on Rawat's demise, saying, India will never forget his service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer condolences for the death of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others who died in the IAF chopper crash.

In a Twitter statement, Modi wrote, Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. Continuing further he wrote, I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Indian Air Force (IAF) also confirmed the death of CDS Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat. Besides then, 11 others on board the chopper have died in the incident.

