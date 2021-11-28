PM Modi never used 'Mann Ki Baat' for political purposes: Nadda

BJP national President JP Nadda on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for never using the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme for political purposes.

Addressing the BJP workers in the national capital, Nadda said, "PM Modi has put forward the political issues through different platforms. He addressed the 83rd episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat'. He never talked about politics through his monthly radio programme or used it for political purposes. He has talked about the culture of the country."

"PM Modi has talked to us about the diversity of festivals in our nation, environment, women upliftment, and Ayushman Bharat. He focused on sports and talked about youth empowerment, as well," Nadda said.

"BJP now has a goal to gather every month to listen to and discuss 'Mann Ki Baat', in all 10.40 lakh booths till May, to connect with the nation," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, addressed the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

This was the second last edition of the year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

( With inputs from ANI )

