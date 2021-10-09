PM Modi pays tribute to Bhai Taru Singh on his Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Bhai Taru Singh on his Jayanti.

The prime minister said the coming generation will never forget his bravery. His unwavering commitment to truth and justice are deeply inspiring, he said.

"Remembering Bhai Taru Singh on his Jayanti. Generations to come will never forget his bravery. His unwavering commitment to truth and justice are deeply inspiring," PM tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

