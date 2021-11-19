PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary.

"I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," tweeted Prime Minister.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

( With inputs from ANI )

