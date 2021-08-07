PM Modi praises Mirabai Chanu for promoting handloom sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the efforts of Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu for promoting and supporting the spirit of "My Handloom My Pride".

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said the handloom sector will keep contributing to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"The last few years have seen a renewed interest in handlooms. Glad to see @mirabai_chanu support the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. I am confident the handloom sector will keep contributing to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi tweeted.

Modi further said handlooms manifest India's diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans.

"National Handloom Day is an occasion to reiterate support to our weavers by enhancing the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. Let us support local handloom products!" he added.

Mirabai Chanu extended her best wishes to the handloom weaving community on the auspicious occasion of National Handloom Day 2021.

She also shared a video clip on Twitter, in which she is working in a field in her village and also seen trying her hands on the handloom weaving machine.

Tokyo Silver medalist urged people to promote handloom and to use handloom products.

"My heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of National Handloom Day 2021 dedicated to the entire nation and Handloom fraternity. #MyHandloomMyPride @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Chanu said in a tweet.

Earlier during the the79th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi urged the people to buy Handloom products being made in rural areas and share them on #MyHandloomMyPride.

He said that in the rural and tribal regions of our country, handloom is a major source of income.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

On this day, the handloom weaving community is honoured and the contribution of this sector in the socio-economic development of this country is highlighted.

A symbol of our country's rich and varied cultural heritage, Handloom is an important sector providing livelihood in rural and semi-rural parts of our country. It is a sector that directly addresses women's empowerment with over 70 per cent of all weavers and allied workers being female. One of the defining movements in our struggle for freedom was Swadeshi Movement.

August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.

( With inputs from ANI )

