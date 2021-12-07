PM Modi reaches Gorakhpur to dedicate to nation development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to dedicate to the nation development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crores on Tuesday.

PM Modi watched an exhibition of the development projects in Gorakhpur. He will dedicate to the nation, development projects worth over Rs 9600 crores, shortly.

The Prime Minister's office informed that the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was laid by him on July 22, 2016. Lying shut for more than 30 years, it has been revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8600 crore. The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea.

The Gorakhpur Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production. It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of the Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for Urea fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region.

The project has been set up under the aegis of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL), which is a Joint Venture Company of National Thermal Power Corporation, Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Fertilizer Corporation of India and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited, and is working towards reviving Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni Fertilizer Plants.

The work for the Gorakhpur Plant has been executed by M/s Toyo Engineering Corporation, Japan and Toyo Engineering India Private Limited Consortium with Technology / licensors as KBR, USA (For Ammonia) and Toyo, Japan (For Urea). This project has the world's highest Prilling Tower of 149.2 Metre. It also consists of India's first air operated Rubber Dam and Blast Proof Control Room to enhance safety aspects.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the fully functional complex of AIIMS, Gorakhpur which has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on 22nd July, 2016. It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up as per the vision of the Prime Minister to correct regional imbalances in availability of quality tertiary level healthcare. The facilities at AIIMS, Gorakhpur include a 750 bed hospital, Medical college, Nursing college, AYUSH Building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students etc.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur. The Centre has been instrumental in tackling the challenge of Japanese encephalitis /Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in the region. The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in areas of Communicable and Non-Communicable diseases as well as help in capacity building and provide support to other medicine institutes of the region.

With inputs from ANI

