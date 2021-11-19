PM Modi scrapped farm laws for political gain in upcoming polls: Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to scrap the three farm laws was made for political gains in the upcoming assembly elections.

"PM Modi never takes any decision without political gain or electoral gain, when by polls result came he immediately reduced fuel price. Now five state polls are in line and he sees no sign of victory. Many Punjab BJP leaders could not even hold any meetings in the state. A similar situation is there in Uttar Pradesh and other states. They want farmer issue to go away during the polls," Chavan toldhere.

The Congress leader also demanded that an ordinance should be brought today to scrap the farm laws and discussions can take place later in the parliament.

Chavan also asked the Modi government about the promise of doubling farmer income as well, "Now, what about the promise of doubling farmers income that he made, and what is the roadmap for it, should be presented in parliament," he added.

Calling the policies of the Prime Minister a failure, Chavan said, "He (PM Modi) could not convince farmers, his policy has failed. If Modi wants to be relevant then he should answer these doubts."

In a major move today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor