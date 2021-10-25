PM Modi slams earlier UP governments for ruining Purvanchal's image, not focusing on health care facilities

Slamming the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that they ruined Purvanchal's image and not focusing on developing health care facilities in the region.

Speaking while inaugurating nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar, PM Modi said, "Earlier, Purvanchal's image was ruined by previous governments, it was defamed because of 'dimagi' fever. The same region will now infuse new hopes. People of Uttar Pradesh can't forget how Yogi ji had highlighted about Uttar Pradesh's poor medical system in Parliament, despite not being a Chief Minister."

The Prime Minister said that the current government's priority is to save the poor's money and provide them facilities.

"Has it ever happened before that nine colleges were inaugurated? The reason is political priorities. Previous governments were only filling their family lockers and earning for themselves. But our priority is to save poor's money and provide them facilities," he said.

The Prime Minister further informed that the opening of new nine medical colleges will add over 2500 new beds and will provide 5000 employment opportunities to doctors and paramedics.

"Earlier government has left people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the event.

These nine medical colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Eight Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals" and one Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. The Scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional.

( With inputs from ANI )

